Open Menu

Court Allows Physical Custody Of Shah Mahmood Qureshi To FIA In Cipher Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 28, 2023 | 06:01 PM

Court allows physical custody of Shah Mahmood Qureshi to FIA in Cipher case

FIA produces the PTI vice-chairman before the court and seeks further five-day physical remand of Shah Mahmood Qureshi but the court has allowed his two-day physical remand.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2023) The court on Monday granted custody of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for a duration of two days in connection with the Cypher case, as reported by sources.

As per available information, a specialized court, mandated under the Official Secrets Act, conducted proceedings concerning the Cypher case, with Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Muhammad Zul-Qarnain overseeing the session.

Following the culmination of the initial three-day physical remand, Shah Mahmood Qureshi appeared before the court, accompanied by FIA's special prosecutor Zuafar Naqvi and PTI's legal representatives, Babar Awan and Shaheen Shafi.

During the court session, the FIA put forward a request for a further five-day extension of Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand.

In response, the special court reserved its decision on the matter.

Subsequently, the Special Court extended Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand for an additional two days within the Cypher case. Under the purview of the Official Secrets Act, Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Zul-Qarnain authorized the FIA to hold him in custody for the mentioned period.

The PTI Chairman and Vice Chairman was implicated in a case related to the intentional mishandling of a diplomatic cypher.

The inception of the case occurred on August 15 and was registered in compliance with the Official Secrets Act. The filing of the First Information Report (FIR) was prompted by a complaint from the Home Secretary.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Babar Awan Federal Investigation Agency August FIR From Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Customs completes staff accommodation pr ..

Abu Dhabi Customs completes staff accommodation project in Al Ghuwaifat worth AE ..

16 minutes ago
 IHC to announce verdict on Imran Khan’s appeal a ..

IHC to announce verdict on Imran Khan’s appeal against sentence in Thoshakhana ..

27 minutes ago
 SSP operation holds Khuli Katchery

SSP operation holds Khuli Katchery

27 minutes ago
 Poland and Baltic nations ask Belarus to expel Rus ..

Poland and Baltic nations ask Belarus to expel Russian fighters

27 minutes ago
 US, China to set up commercial issues working grou ..

US, China to set up commercial issues working group

27 minutes ago
 PITB receives applications for online training

PITB receives applications for online training

39 minutes ago
SAU extends second semester admission fee submissi ..

SAU extends second semester admission fee submission date

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 192 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 192 points

47 minutes ago
 ENEC wins five awards at the ICMG Global Enterpris ..

ENEC wins five awards at the ICMG Global Enterprise and Digital Architecture Exc ..

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Arab Economic and S ..

UAE participates in meeting of Arab Economic and Social Council’s Economic Com ..

1 hour ago
 Imaan Mazari re-arrested in another case after bei ..

Imaan Mazari re-arrested in another case after being released from jail

2 hours ago
 Pioneering women shaping the future of finance in ..

Pioneering women shaping the future of finance in the UAE

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan