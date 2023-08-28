Court allows physical custody of Shah Mahmood Qureshi to FIA in Cipher case

(@Abdulla99267510)

FIA produces the PTI vice-chairman before the court and seeks further five-day physical remand of Shah Mahmood Qureshi but the court has allowed his two-day physical remand.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2023) The court on Monday granted custody of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for a duration of two days in connection with the Cypher case, as reported by sources.

As per available information, a specialized court, mandated under the Official Secrets Act, conducted proceedings concerning the Cypher case, with Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Muhammad Zul-Qarnain overseeing the session.

Following the culmination of the initial three-day physical remand, Shah Mahmood Qureshi appeared before the court, accompanied by FIA's special prosecutor Zuafar Naqvi and PTI's legal representatives, Babar Awan and Shaheen Shafi.

During the court session, the FIA put forward a request for a further five-day extension of Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand.

In response, the special court reserved its decision on the matter.

Subsequently, the Special Court extended Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand for an additional two days within the Cypher case. Under the purview of the Official Secrets Act, Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Zul-Qarnain authorized the FIA to hold him in custody for the mentioned period.

The PTI Chairman and Vice Chairman was implicated in a case related to the intentional mishandling of a diplomatic cypher.

The inception of the case occurred on August 15 and was registered in compliance with the Official Secrets Act. The filing of the First Information Report (FIR) was prompted by a complaint from the Home Secretary.