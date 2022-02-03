Court allows plea bargain of accused in Rs 637 million fraud case

An accountability court on Thursday allowed a plea bargain application of an accused involved in a Rs 637 million case of cheating the public at large

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Thursday allowed a plea bargain application of an accused involved in a Rs 637 million case of cheating the public at large.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the proceedings, whereas jail authorities also produced the accused Yasir Hayat Tarar.

The accused had filed the plea, saying that he was willing to repay Rs 637 million in three equal installments and land valuing Rs 322 million had been given to the society concerned as first installment.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore authorities had already given approval of the plea bargain.

The NAB Lahore arrested Yasir Hayat Tarar and other co-accused in a fraud of cheating public at large in the Professional Cooperative Housing Society (PCHS), Lahore, to the tune of Rs 637 million. The NAB had filed a reference in the accountability court after detailed investigations of the matter.