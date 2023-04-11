Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Court Allows Two-day Physical Remand Of Ali Amin Gandapur

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 11, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Court allows two-day physical remand of Ali Amin Gandapur

The PTI leader has been facing terrorism charges besides many other sections of Pakistan Penal Code in a case registered with Golra police station.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2023) A local court on Tuesday allowed two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur in police custody in a case related to threatening the government and other institutions.

Judicial Magistrate Ehtasham Alam Khan passed the order on the request of the police.

The police arrested Gandapur, a former Federal minister, from outside the Peshawar High Court’s D.I. Khan bench and later he was sent to the jail on the judicial remand.

Golra police booked the PTI leader under charges of terrorism and other sections 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by Section 121), 122 (collecting arms, etc., with intention of waging war against Pakistan), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 16 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Jail Criminals From Government Court

Recent Stories

NA body briefed on Pak-US counter-terrorism cooper ..

NA body briefed on Pak-US counter-terrorism cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Poland Seeking Ways to Distribute Ukrainian Grain ..

Poland Seeking Ways to Distribute Ukrainian Grain in EU - Polish Agriculture Min ..

6 minutes ago
 Youth needs guidance to implement business ideas i ..

Youth needs guidance to implement business ideas into reality: FCCI chief

5 minutes ago
 PCJCCI, minister discuss Chinese investment in Pak ..

PCJCCI, minister discuss Chinese investment in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Interdisciplinary Urology Care Consortium 2023 set ..

Interdisciplinary Urology Care Consortium 2023 set to take place in Abu Dhabi

19 minutes ago
 UAE attends Organisation of Islamic Cooperation me ..

UAE attends Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting regarding Israeli attack ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.