Court allows two-day physical remand of Ali Amin Gandapur

The PTI leader has been facing terrorism charges besides many other sections of Pakistan Penal Code in a case registered with Golra police station.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2023) A local court on Tuesday allowed two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur in police custody in a case related to threatening the government and other institutions.

Judicial Magistrate Ehtasham Alam Khan passed the order on the request of the police.

The police arrested Gandapur, a former Federal minister, from outside the Peshawar High Court’s D.I. Khan bench and later he was sent to the jail on the judicial remand.

Golra police booked the PTI leader under charges of terrorism and other sections 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by Section 121), 122 (collecting arms, etc., with intention of waging war against Pakistan), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 16 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.