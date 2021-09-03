Court announce jail sentence to accused in Safa Gold Mall case

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday announced imprisonment sentence along with fine to four accused in Safa Gold Mall corruption reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday announced imprisonment sentence along with fine to four accused in Safa Gold Mall corruption reference.

The court awarded seven year jail along with Rs 1.07 billion fine to the owner of Safa Gold Mall Abdul Qayyum. Co-accused ex-deputy director CDA Ghulam Murtaza was announced five year imprisonment and Rs 0.5 million fine, accused Ammar Idrees 3 year jail with Rs 0.3 million fine, Khadim Hussain Rs 0.1 million fine with judicial imprisonment (already completed) and accused Khalil Ahmed was announced Rs 0.

1 million fine.

The accused were taken into custody from within the courtroom after the decision was announced.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan announced the verdict.

The court also declared the extra four floors of Safa Gold Malls as government property and directed CDA to receive its rent.

The accused were alleged for constructing extra four floors of Safa Gold Malls against the law in sector F-7 an up scale area of Federal capital.

The CDA officials were booked for misusing their powers and causing a loss to national exchequer.