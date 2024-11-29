Court Announces Death Penalty To Accused For Killing Minor
Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 09:16 PM
A local court on Friday awarded two-times death sentence to an accused involved in kidnapping, molesting and then killing an eight year old minor girl
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A local court on Friday awarded two-times death sentence to an accused involved in kidnapping, molesting and then killing an eight year old minor girl.
The court also announced imprisonment sentence to the accused along with a fine worth Rs one million.
Additional District and Session Judge Adnan Rasool announced the verdict in a case registered by Sunbal Police Station in 2023. As per the prosecutor, the police arrested the accused Ali Akhtar after identifying him and also recovered shoes and cloth of victim from him. The forensic report also came as positive.
The court was informed that the accused had been assisting the police during the investigation but later on arrested due to suspicious acts.
