Court announces death sentence to murder of four people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Friday announced death penalty to an accused Raheem Ahmed who was involved in murdering four people last year.

District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra announced the verdict in murder case.

The accused had killed four members of his family including Aziz ur Rehman, Naeem Akhter, Shoaib Aziz and Raheela on a dispute.

The court said that the prosecution had proved its case against the accused. The court announced the death sentence to the accused for four times.

It may be mentioned here that the Aabpara Police Station had registered the murder case last year.