Court announces death sentence to two accused in Osama Satti case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday announced death sentences for two accused and imprisonment for other threes after convicting them in Osama Satti murder case.

Additional District and Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry announced the verdict which was reserved previously.

The accused police personnel including Iftikhar Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed, Shakeel Ahmed and Muhammad Mustafa were produced before the court.

The court announced death sentences to accused Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Mustafa along with a Rs100,000 fine each. However, the accused including Saeed Ahmed, Shakeel and Mudasir were sentenced to imprisonment.

The accused police personnel had killed a citizen of Islamabad Osama Satti in 2021 through firing on his car in the jurisdiction of Ramna Police Station.