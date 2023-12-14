Open Menu

Court Announces To Hold Cipher Case Proceedings In-camera

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2023 | 08:10 PM

The special court under the Official Secrets Act has announced that the hearing of the Cipher case will be held in-camera at the Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The special court under the Official Secrets Act has announced that the hearing of the Cipher case will be held in-camera at the Adiala Jail.

Special Judge Abual Hassnat Zulqarnain, in the reserved decision on the request against the in-camera cipher case proceedings issued on Thursday, also stated that the family members of the accused would be allowed to sit in the courtroom during the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the witnesses’ statements were not recorded on Thursday.

