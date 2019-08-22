Court appoints Raza Bashir as defence counsel of Pervaiz Musharraf in High Treason case

(@imziishan)

Special court Islamabad has appointed Raza Bashir as counsel of General retd Pervaiz Musharraf in high treason case

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd August, 2019) Special court Islamabad has appointed Raza Bashir as counsel of General retd Pervaiz Musharraf in high treason case.Special Court Islamabad took up the high treason case against Pervaiz Musharraf for hearing on Thursday.A three-member bench of special court presided over by justice Tahira Safdar took up the case for hearing.Court had sought list of defence counsels for Pervaiz Musharraf.Ministry of law has submitted 14 -name list of counsels on court penal.Justice Tahira Safdar remarked, "Court will select one name out of the list".

Public Prosecutor said that there is no objection upon anyone's name in the list as it is at the discretion of court to appoint counsel for suspect .Court has remarked, "Today court will appoint Counsel for Musharraf's defence and also for the statement under 342".Court appointed Raza Bashir as counsel for Pervaiz Musharraf in High Treason case and ordered to issue notification of his appointment within three days.Court has further adjourned the hearing till August 28.