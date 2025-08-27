Court Approves Bail Of Accused In Case Of Kidnapping, Marrying Teenage Girl
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A local court on Wednesday approved the post-arrest bail application of accused Shan Ali, who was arrested in the case of kidnapping and marriage of a teenage girl.
Additional Sessions Judge Adnan Rasool Lark heard the case. During the hearing, lawyers Muhammad Bilal Raza and Shajar Abbas appeared in the court on behalf of the accused and took the position that no concrete evidence could be presented against the petitioner by the plaintiff in the case and the girl whose kidnapping case was registered has also given a statement before the magistrate that she left home voluntarily.
The lawyers requested that the petitioner be granted bail and ordered to be released.
On this occasion, the public prosecutor opposed the bail and requested to reject the application. After hearing the arguments of the parties, the court ordered the bail of the accused Shan Ali, named in the case, in exchange for bonds worth Rs 10,000 and said that during the hearing, no concrete evidence was brought on record by the prosecution regarding the girl’s minor status and the girl also said in her statement under 164 that she left home voluntarily.
It said that in the light of the evidence recorded and decisions of higher courts in similar matters, the accused's post-arrest bail application is approved.
