ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday accepted the post-arrest bail of PTI’s MPA Ali Shah and ordered the authorities to release him.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain heard the post arrest bail plea of Ali Shah.

The court after hearing arguments approved the bail of petitioner against surety bonds worth Rs5000.

During hearing, the police produced the cases record before the court and opposed the bail petition.

It may be mentioned here that Sangjani Police Station and Aabpara Police Station have registered cases against the accused.