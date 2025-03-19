Court Approves Bail Of PTI's MPA
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday accepted the post-arrest bail of PTI’s MPA Ali Shah and ordered the authorities to release him.
ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain heard the post arrest bail plea of Ali Shah.
The court after hearing arguments approved the bail of petitioner against surety bonds worth Rs5000.
During hearing, the police produced the cases record before the court and opposed the bail petition.
It may be mentioned here that Sangjani Police Station and Aabpara Police Station have registered cases against the accused.
Recent Stories
Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series
MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery
Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy
SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..
FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry
Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights
Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..
Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce
DP World expands electric freight operations at Jebel Ali Port
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sukkur Airport to launch International flights soon5 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on Youm-e-Ali security arrangements5 minutes ago
-
Anti-Dengue meeting held5 minutes ago
-
Court approves bail of PTI's MPA5 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves draft Sentencing (Amendment) Act 2025 Bill5 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal visits PIMS hospital5 minutes ago
-
Martyred ASI laid to rest in Nowshera5 minutes ago
-
Tehsildar's assistant caught taking bribe5 minutes ago
-
NGO hosts Ramazan Sahulat Bazar5 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of water projects solely depends over provision of funds5 minutes ago
-
Sewing machines distributed among female students5 minutes ago
-
MD Hutchison Ports, Junaid Anwar discuss on fast-track strategy for $1 bln investment15 minutes ago