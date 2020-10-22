UrduPoint.com
Court Approves Plea Bargains Of Three Accused In Sind Bank Reference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:01 PM

Court approves plea bargains of three accused in Sind Bank reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday approved the plea bargain requests of three accused in Sindh Bank corruption reference connected with fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday approved the plea bargain requests of three accused in Sindh Bank corruption reference connected with fake accounts scam.

NAB informed the court that the accused had paid Rs 50 million in line of plea bargain and chairman NAB accepted their request for this.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB Investigation Officer Mubashir Karim and Prosecutor Usman Masood appeared before the court along with the three accused including Arshad Iqbal, Zulifqar Ali and Shahzeb Mehmood.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that Arshad Iqbal was the main accused in the case while the investigation was underway against other two.

The accused allegedly purchased the land and took loan through Omni Group from Sindh Bank while showing extra financial worth of the land in documents.

He said that the accused had done bargain and returned the looted money. The prosecutor prayed the court to approve the plea bargain request of the accused as the chairman NAB had already accepted it.

The court asked the accused whether they knew that after plea bargain they would be considered as convict and will not be able to context any election for ten years or hold any public office to this the accused answered that they were aware about it.

The court approved the plea bargain request of the accused after listening to parties.

Meanwhile, accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned hearing against former director general Parks Karachi Liaqat Qaimkhani and others till October 28, without any further proceeding due to absence of NAB Prosecutor Sohail Arif. Similarly, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing on Safa Gold Mall reference till October 29, due to absence of NAB investigation officer.

