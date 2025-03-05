Court approves post-arrest bails of accused including Umm-e-Hassan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on has approved the post-arrest bails of Umm-e-Hassan and other accused in the case of interfering an official work and allegedly firing on government employees.

The case was heard by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Supra wherein the accused were produced after ending of their physical remand.

At the outset of hearing, the police requested the court to grant further physical remand of the accused. The court rejected the request for further physical remand of Umm-e-Hassan and other accused.

The police took the position that physical remand of the accused was necessary for further investigation, however, the court rejected their request and ordered all the accused to be sent to jail on judicial remand.

Later, the lawyers of the accused filed post-arrest bail applications, which the court approved and ordered their release.