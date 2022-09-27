Court approves PTI leaders' pre-arrest bail plea in Article 144 violation case

An Additional District and Sessions court on Tuesday approved the pre-arrest bail applications of Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders in the case filed for violation of Article 144

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :An Additional District and Sessions court on Tuesday approved the pre-arrest bail applications of Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders in the case filed for violation of Article 144.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case where Faisal Vawda, Saifullah Niazi, Sadaqat Ali, Faisal Javed, Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan, Raja Khurram Shahzad, Shahzad Wasim, Ali Nawaz Awan, Asad Qaiser, Sheikh Rashid and Shehryar Afridi appeared before the court.

Meanwhile,Imran Khan, Murad Saeed, Shehryar Afridi and Malik Zaheer did not appear before court. During the course of proceedings, the court inquired from Asad Qaiser that he had come late, to which Asad Qaiser replied that he had gone to the high court.

Lawyer Faisar Jadoon said that both Asad Qaiser and Firdous Shamim Naqvi were also not in Lahore and Islamabad.

The court inquired where was the investigating officer of the case.

The court asked Firdous Shamim whether he had joined in the investigation, to which Firdous Shamim Naqvi replied in affirmative.

The court summoned the investigating officer and asked whether Firdous Shamim Naqvi joined the investigation, whether he was there on the spot, on which the investigating officer said that his mobile data was being taken while approaching the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for the video.

Addressing the Investigation Officer, the the court remarked that he (Investigation Officer) did not see any lapse in this case.

The court stated that police was able to compare the footage.Firdous Shamim Naqvi had stated that on the day of the rally he was with President Arif Alvi at Karachi, it added.

Faisar Jadoon said that the police was naming his client accused by putting pictures of another rally.

Shahryar Afridi appeared in the court, Advocate Intizar asked whether the decision on bail application had been reserved in this case. On which, the court stated that it was still completing the attendance of the accused.

The court asked Advocate Intizar whether he was the counsel in this case, to which lawyer Intizar Panjotha replied in affirmative and said he was the lawyer of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and others.

The court asked Faisar Jadoon advocate whether he wanted to argue further in the case.

On this occasion, the lawyers said that Babar Awan had already completed arguments in the case and they would adopt his arguments. Babar Awan said that Imran Khan could not appear because he was in Lahore.

After the attendance of the accused was completed, the court accepted the requests of all the accused and ordered them to deposit a surety bonds worth Rs 1,0000 each.