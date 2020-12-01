UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Approves Remand Of Balochistan's Two Top Doctors In Corruption Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Court approves remand of Balochistan's two top doctors in corruption case

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Accountability Court (AC) Quetta on Tuesday remanded Director General Health Balochistan Shakir Baloch and Medical Superintendent (MS) Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Hospital Abdul Ghaffar Baloch in charges of massive corruption in the purchase of Anti-venom injections.

DG Health Balochistan and MS SKBZ hospital were produced before the Accountability Court Judge Munawar Shahwani who approved 14 days remand of the accused.

An investigation carried out by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan's investigation team into the fake purchase of vaccines revealed that DG Health Shakir Baloch had illegally approved the purchase of 244,000 injections in violation of the law.

Later, with the connivance of other accused, he caused colossal loss to the national exchequer by making illegal payments of more than Rs.

40 crore to the preferred contractors. Whereas, MS Sheikh Zayed Hospital Abdul Ghaffar Baloch, who was arrested in the case, illegally gave a contract worth over Rs 60 million and got financial benefits.

It may be mentioned here that NAB Balochistan had also arrested former Additional Director MSD Balochistan Dr Zulfiqar Baloch, Medical Technician and Proprietor Ali Umer Enterprises Khalid Bhati and Faqir Husain in large-scale embezzlement in the purchase of Anti-venom injections in MSD department.

An inspection of the government store also revealed that the purchase price of the injection was received in advance while the supply was shown only in the official papers.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau Price May Government Million Court

Recent Stories

OPEC delays talks with allies until Thursday

52 seconds ago

Green tea, dark chocolate may fight against COVID- ..

54 seconds ago

663 teams formed to ensure security of polio vacci ..

56 seconds ago

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 467,225, death t ..

58 seconds ago

PCB Selection committee will announce next Chief S ..

13 minutes ago

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon Reaches Highest R ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.