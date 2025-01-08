Court Approves Request For Medical Examination Of PTI Founder
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 10:46 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday approved the requests regarding medical examination of PTI founder and his telephonic conversation with his sons
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday approved the requests regarding medical examination of PTI founder and his telephonic conversation with his sons.
ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the case at Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi pertaining to attack on GHQ on May 9. The court indicted one more accused Shaheer Sikandar in the case. A total of 118 accused had been indicted out of 119 in the said case.
During hearing of the case, Adiala Jail’s Superintendent in his response stated that PTI founder’s telephonic conversation couldn’t done constantly.
Meanwhile, PTI leader Omar Ayub filed a plea seeking provision of case record while accused Ajmal Sajid and Malik Ansar submitted acquittal petitions to the court.
During hearing, the prosecution prayed the court to conduct daily basis hearing on the case after January 13, which was approved by the judge.
The court also approved the applications for medical check up of PTI founder and PTI founder’s conversation with his sons on telephone.
