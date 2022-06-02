Court approves Rs 16 billion plea bargain in Eden Housing Scam

An accountability court on Thursday approved a Rs 16 billion plea bargain between National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and owners of Eden Housing scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Thursday approved a Rs 16 billion plea bargain between National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and owners of Eden Housing scheme.

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajad Ahmad conducted the proceedings, wherein NAB Prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah Awan appeared.

The prosecutor apprised the court that NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had approved a Rs 16 billion plea bargain with the owner of the Eden Housing scheme, during his last days in office. He submitted that the amount would be paid in three years time.

At this, the court also approved the plea bargain, in the light of a statement made by the prosecutor.

However, a counsel for affectees expressed reservations over the plea bargain amount and submitted that the amount should be Rs 75 billion at least.

However, the court observed that the affectees could approach the Lahore High Court if they did not agree with the court on Rs 16 billion plea bargain amount.

Subsequently, the court held that the reference would be kept pending till the payment of the complete amount whereas Anjum Amjad, widow of Dr Amjad, would not be allowed to leave the country.

The NAB had filed Eden Housing Society reference and nominated Dr Amjad, Anjum Amjad and their children as accused. However, Dr Amjad passed away a few months ago. The NAB had alleged that the accused deprived thousands of affectees of their hard earned money worth billions of rupees.