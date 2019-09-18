UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Approves Seven-day Physical Remand Of Maryam Nawaz, Yousaf Abbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:22 PM

Court approves seven-day physical remand of Maryam Nawaz, Yousaf Abbas

Accountability court on Wednesday has approved seven-day physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and managing director at Sharif Group of Industries and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's nephew Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Accountability court on Wednesday has approved seven-day physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and managing director at Sharif Group of Industries and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's nephew Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.During the hearing, the court has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to again produce the accused on September 25.Previously, NAB prosecutor had submitted a report in the court and told that Saeed Saif Bin Jabbar Asadi had transferred 94 lac shares to Maryam Nawaz in 2008 whereas she further transferred 70 lac shares to Yousaf Abbas in 2019.On August 8, NAB team had detained Maryam Nawaz outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills due to meeting with her father and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares.

NAB has also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz's name.

The anti-corruption watchdog's daycare centre was declared sub-jail for the PML-N leader while female police and NAB personnel were deployed for her.On July 19, accountability court had turned down petition of NAB claiming Maryam Nawaz had produced a bogus trust deed in Avenfield reference.Judge Mohammad Bashir had declared anti-corruption watchdog's appeal as unmaintainable and ruled that no action can be taken in this regard until the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Maryam's petition against the Avenfield properties verdict.On July 6, 2018, accountability judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield properties reference and sentenced them 10 years and 07 years imprisonment, respectively.In the verdict, judge Bashir had declared that "The trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus� In view of the role of this accused Maryam Nawaz, she is convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years with fine of two million Pounds."She was arrested and shifted to Adiala jail.

Later, in September 2018, she was released from jail after the Islamabad High Court suspended her prison sentence.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Fine July August September 2018 2019 Islamabad High Court Muslim From Million Court

Recent Stories

Transparency, dialogue and greater understanding e ..

23 minutes ago

IHC adjourns hearing of Nawaz Sharif's appeal till ..

6 seconds ago

Protesters attack police station in Kasur after th ..

7 seconds ago

Afghan president sees his chance after collapse of ..

11 seconds ago

52 organisations pen letter to Bill & Melinda Gate ..

14 seconds ago

France to give iodine to more people living close ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.