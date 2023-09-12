Court Approves Three-day Physical Remand Of Ali Wazir
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2023 | 09:23 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :A judicial magistrate court on Tuesday approved a three-day physical remand of the former MNA Ali Wazir from South Waziristan in a sedition case against him.
The former lawmaker produced before the Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Shabbir Bhatti on Tuesday where the investigation officer requested for ten-day physical remand to investigate and recover electronic gadgets.
The court rejected the request for a ten-day physical remand and handed over Ali Wazir to FIA for a three-day physical remand.
Subsequently, the court directed to produce Ali Wazir again on September 15.