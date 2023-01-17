(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The accused involved in the killing of senior lawyer and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Abdul Latif Afridi was handed over in police custody on a two-day physical remand.

The police produced the arrested accused, Adnan Sami Afridi, to the court of Judicial Magistrate, Badar Munir in tight security here on Tuesday and requested the court to grant two-day physical remand of the accused for interrogation.

The police informed that during the initial interrogation, the accused Adnan Sami Afridi had confessed to killing Abdul Latif Afridi over personal enmity.

The senior lawyer, Abdul Latif Afridi was shot dead inside the Peshawar High Court Bar Room the other day.