UrduPoint.com

Court Approves Two-day Physical Remand Of Latif Afridi's Murder Suspect

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Court approves two-day physical remand of Latif Afridi's murder suspect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The accused involved in the killing of senior lawyer and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Abdul Latif Afridi was handed over in police custody on a two-day physical remand.

The police produced the arrested accused, Adnan Sami Afridi, to the court of Judicial Magistrate, Badar Munir in tight security here on Tuesday and requested the court to grant two-day physical remand of the accused for interrogation.

The police informed that during the initial interrogation, the accused Adnan Sami Afridi had confessed to killing Abdul Latif Afridi over personal enmity.

The senior lawyer, Abdul Latif Afridi was shot dead inside the Peshawar High Court Bar Room the other day.

Related Topics

Dead Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Police Afridi Court

Recent Stories

France to provide soft loan worth €120m for Keya ..

France to provide soft loan worth €120m for Keyal Khuwar hydropower project

39 minutes ago
 ECP suspends membership of 271 legislators over as ..

ECP suspends membership of 271 legislators over assets details

45 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for constructive Pak-India dialog ..

PM Shehbaz calls for constructive Pak-India dialogue to resolve issues

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler announces &#039;valuable&#039; proje ..

Sharjah Ruler announces &#039;valuable&#039; projects in Central Region

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.