Court Approves Two More Days Custody Of Umme Hassaan & Others
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 08:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has granted the police an additional two-day physical custody of five women, including Umme Hassaan. This decision was made in a case involving interference in official work and alleged firing on government employees.
Judge, ATC Abual Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case, and Umme Hassan, along with the other accused, was presented in court after completing their initial 4-day physical remand.
The police requested for further physical remand of the accused, to which the defense lawyer took the position that 11 days of remand have already been completed, what is the need for further remand?
The police took the position that more recovery has to be done from the accused and the arrest of other accused is also pending.
The court approved another 2-day physical remand of Umme Hassan and other accused and adjourned the hearing.
