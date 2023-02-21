UrduPoint.com

'Court Arrest Drive' Meant To Create Political Instability, Law & Order Situation: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 08:21 PM

'Court Arrest Drive' meant to create political instability, law & order situation: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s 'Court Arrest Drive' was aimed at creating political instability, and law and order situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s 'Court Arrest Drive' was aimed at creating political instability, and law and order situation in the country.

Chairing a meeting on law and order, he said the PTI wanted to get media attention by creating a drama through the 'Court Arrest Drive.' The miscreants should be exposed by presenting evidence of their wrongdoings before the masses, he added.

The meeting which was attended by Secretary Interior Yusuf Naseem, home secretaries and inspector generals of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and others gave a detailed briefing to the minister on the law and order, especially in the wake of 'Court Arrest Drive.

' The meeting decided that the miscreants would be arrested and the law and order would be ensured in the country at all costs. The arrest of women and poor workers would be avoided.

He said the record of miscreants would be maintained and their activities would be mentioned in their character certificates.

The minister also lauded the IG Sindh and the provincial police force for their role in countering the recent terrorist attack in Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Attack Terrorist Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Poor Punjab Law And Order Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Women Media All Court

Recent Stories

Zelensky says Russia 'mercilessly killing' civilia ..

Zelensky says Russia 'mercilessly killing' civilians in Kherson

3 minutes ago
 SM Tanveer vows to resolve textile sector's proble ..

SM Tanveer vows to resolve textile sector's problems

3 minutes ago
 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup : BN Polo, Mast ..

2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup : BN Polo, Master Paints/Newage win openers

3 minutes ago
 US Says Ready to Discuss Arms Control With Russia ..

US Says Ready to Discuss Arms Control With Russia Regardless of Other Global Dev ..

3 minutes ago
 US First Lady to Visit Kenya, Namibia on Feb. 22-2 ..

US First Lady to Visit Kenya, Namibia on Feb. 22-26 - White House

3 minutes ago
 Swiss Banks Have No Right to Use Frozen Russian As ..

Swiss Banks Have No Right to Use Frozen Russian Assets - Economy Ministry

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.