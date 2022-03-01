UrduPoint.com

Court Asks Defence To Cross Examine Witness In Next Hearing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday instructed the defence lawyer to conduct cross examination of the prosecution witness on next hearing in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The court allowed former prime minister to leave after marking his attendance. National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Prosecutor Usman Masood also attended the proceeding.

The counsel for Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi didn't appear to the court asked the defence lawyer Barrister Zafarullah to conduct cross examination against witness Nasir Bashir on March 8. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case.

