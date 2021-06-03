UrduPoint.com
Court Asks NAB To File Reference Against Kh Asif Till June 17

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Court asks NAB to file reference against Kh Asif till June 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Thursday granted an opportunity to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for filing reference against Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif in assets beyond means case.

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Kh Asif on expiry of his judicial remand term.

The NAB prosecutor argued before the court that the investigations were underway against the PML-N leader and the reference would be filed soon.

He requested the court for granting an opportunity for the purpose.

The court asked NAB to file the reference till June 17, and adjourned further hearing, while extending judicial remand of Kh Asif.

The court directed the jail authorities for producing the accused on expiry of the judicial remand term.

NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of the NAB Ordinance 1999 and Section 3 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

