Court Asks NAB To File Reference Pertaining To Karkay Rental Power Case Till Sep 29

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:16 PM

Court asks NAB to file reference pertaining to Karkay rental power case till Sep 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file supplementary reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in Karkay Rental power case till next date.

AC-III Judge Asghar Khan conducted hearing on above case.

During the course of proceeding, NAB investigation officer adopted the stance that his department would file the reference till next date of hearing.

The court gave last chance to NAB to file graft reference against Pervaiz Ashraf and others while adjourned hearing on the matter till September 29.

The same court adjourned hearing on Nandipur power project case till September 29, due to absence of witnesses.

