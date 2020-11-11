Court asks NAB to remove objections of defense in LNG reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to remove the objections of defense lawyers on supplementary reference against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi within one-day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to remove the objections of defense lawyers on supplementary reference against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi within one-day.

The court also separated the matter of two foreigner accused nominated in the same graft reference.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on LNG reference filed against the former prime minister, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and others.

During the course of proceeding, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that Pakistan High Commission had implemented the summon notices to two foreigner accused.

The court asked the prosecution to submit original implementation report to it.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's lawyer Barrister Zafarullah pleaded that several accused and lawyers had suffered in coronavirus recently. Currently, the court room was full with crowd which could be risky.

He objected that the NAB had not shared the documents with the defense pertaining to the supplementary reference in LNG case. He requested the court to first issue its orders on their objections.

The judge directed the NAB to address the objections of the defense lawyers within a day and adjourned hearing on the matter.