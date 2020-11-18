ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till tomorrow on Park Lane graft reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and other.

The court remarked that the defense lawyers should not use delaying tactics and ensure their attendance on next hearing.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari and Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Mjaeed on the request of defense lawyers.

At the outset of hearing, Farouk H. Naek's associate lawyer Sardar Rizwan prayed the court to adjourned hearing on the case and stated that senior lawyer was busy in other cases in Karachi.

The court remarked that delaying tactics should not be used during the trial and directed the lawyers to ensure their attendances on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the defense lawyers continued their cross-examining against a prosecution witness Munavar Alam this day in Pink Residency reference against Abdul Ghani Majeed and others.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Abdul Ghani Majeed and Muhammad Aslam Qureshi. The hearing of the case then adjourned till November 20.