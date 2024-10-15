Open Menu

Court Awarded 11-year Imprisonment To Drug Pusher

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 06:34 PM

The District & Session Court and Special Narcotics Prevention Court of Larkana on Tuesday sentenced 11 years in prison to an accused and imposed a fine Rs. 160, 000

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The District & Session Court and Special Narcotics Prevention Court of Larkana on Tuesday sentenced 11 years in prison to an accused and imposed a fine Rs. 160, 000.

In case of non-payment of fine, the accused will face imprisonment for another six months.

Taluka Police Station has been registered a drugs related case against Ali Ahmed Khakrani on April 16, 2024.

After the punishment, the accused has been transferred to Larkana Central Jail.

