Open Menu

Court Awarded 12 Years Imprisonment To Drug Pusher With 2 Lac Fine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Court awarded 12 years imprisonment to drug pusher with 2 lac fine

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) District and Sessions and Drug Prevention Special Court of Larkana sentenced the accused to 12 years imprisonment and a fine of 2 lac rupees after being found guilty in the drug case on Tuesday.

According to the Judgement of the court, in the court of Judge Samkan Hussain Mughal of Larkana District and Sessions and Special Narcotics Prevention Court, a drug case was filed at Walid Police Station was heard seven months ago, where the accused, Sajjad Makol, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty and he has been sentenced to a fine of two lac rupees.

He was arrested during the police patrolling of Walid police station on April 28, 2024, accused Sajjad Makol from Arija Road and a similar case was also filed claiming to have recovered two kg of hashish from him.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Fine Road Larkana April From Court

Recent Stories

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

21 minutes ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

1 hour ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

2 hours ago
 Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

5 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

14 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

14 hours ago
 Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institut ..

Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation

14 hours ago
 Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan