Court awarded 12 years imprisonment to drug pusher with 2 lac fine

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) District and Sessions and Drug Prevention Special Court of Larkana sentenced the accused to 12 years imprisonment and a fine of 2 lac rupees after being found guilty in the drug case on Tuesday.

According to the Judgement of the court, in the court of Judge Samkan Hussain Mughal of Larkana District and Sessions and Special Narcotics Prevention Court, a drug case was filed at Walid Police Station was heard seven months ago, where the accused, Sajjad Makol, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty and he has been sentenced to a fine of two lac rupees.

He was arrested during the police patrolling of Walid police station on April 28, 2024, accused Sajjad Makol from Arija Road and a similar case was also filed claiming to have recovered two kg of hashish from him.