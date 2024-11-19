Court Awarded 12 Years Imprisonment To Drug Pusher With 2 Lac Fine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) District and Sessions and Drug Prevention Special Court of Larkana sentenced the accused to 12 years imprisonment and a fine of 2 lac rupees after being found guilty in the drug case on Tuesday.
According to the Judgement of the court, in the court of Judge Samkan Hussain Mughal of Larkana District and Sessions and Special Narcotics Prevention Court, a drug case was filed at Walid Police Station was heard seven months ago, where the accused, Sajjad Makol, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty and he has been sentenced to a fine of two lac rupees.
He was arrested during the police patrolling of Walid police station on April 28, 2024, accused Sajjad Makol from Arija Road and a similar case was also filed claiming to have recovered two kg of hashish from him.
Recent Stories
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shazia Marri stresses importance of dialogue in addressing national challenges3 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari launches 7th Agricultural Census 20243 minutes ago
-
Over 2,600 patients falls ill due to severe smog in two weeks13 minutes ago
-
Police foils bid to smuggle drugs43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways leases out 14,042 acres of land through open competition43 minutes ago
-
SNGPL commits to 24/7 emergency services for uninterrupted gas supply43 minutes ago
-
Tribal elder among four killed in Bannu firing53 minutes ago
-
Bids to smuggle narcotics foiled; two held53 minutes ago
-
Ahsan for ‘National Curriculum Summit’ to work out reforms on modern lines53 minutes ago
-
Mirwaiz calls for dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute, reviving cross-LOC trade53 minutes ago
-
Musical activities helped to boost tourism53 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 210 kg drugs in nine operations1 hour ago