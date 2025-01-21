Open Menu

Court Awarded 12-years Imprisonment To Drug Pusher With 2.4 Lacs Fine

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Court awarded 12-years imprisonment to drug pusher with 2.4 lacs fine

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The District and Sessions and Special Anti-Narcotics Court of Larkana has sentenced the accused to 12 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs.2 lacs and fourty thousand on Tuesday.

A drug case registered in Taluka police station was heard 8 months ago in the court of Judge Samkan Hussain Mughal, where the accused Rashid Ali Makol was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and 2 years after being found guilty.

A fine of Rs.2 lac and 40,000 was awarded.

It should be noted that 8 months ago, police of Taluka police station arrested accused Rashid Ali Makol from Qamber Road during patrolling and recovered 3 kg of hashish from his possession and registered a case against the government. The accused was sent to jail.

Recent Stories

ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

55 minutes ago
 Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 internat ..

Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024

55 minutes ago
 TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power A ..

ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar e ..

1 hour ago
 27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan i ..

27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island

2 hours ago
 Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for ca ..

Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness

3 hours ago
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, ..

Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy ..

ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris F ..

UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris Fair

14 hours ago
 Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Com ..

Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan