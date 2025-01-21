Court Awarded 12-years Imprisonment To Drug Pusher With 2.4 Lacs Fine
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 01:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The District and Sessions and Special Anti-Narcotics Court of Larkana has sentenced the accused to 12 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs.2 lacs and fourty thousand on Tuesday.
A drug case registered in Taluka police station was heard 8 months ago in the court of Judge Samkan Hussain Mughal, where the accused Rashid Ali Makol was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and 2 years after being found guilty.
A fine of Rs.2 lac and 40,000 was awarded.
It should be noted that 8 months ago, police of Taluka police station arrested accused Rashid Ali Makol from Qamber Road during patrolling and recovered 3 kg of hashish from his possession and registered a case against the government. The accused was sent to jail.
