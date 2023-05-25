Court awarded 50 yrs jail to murderers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Muhammad Asif on Thursday awarded 50 years jail to two accused involved in murder case.

According to prosecution here, Ghulam Shabir and Muhammad Nawaz r/o Jhawrian had gunned down their opponent Allah yar over old enmity in 2021.

Police concerned arrested both accused and presented challans in court.

After proving charges,the learned Judge awarded jail to them,besides imposing fine of Rs 800,000 as compensation fee.