Court Awarded Death Penalty To Murderer
Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 10:40 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Additional District & Sessions Judge on Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in murder case.
According to prosecution, on Jan 8th,2022, Hassan Ali with the abetment of his brother Saleem r/o Laxiaan had shot dead Tajamal Abbas over developing illicit relations with their sister.
After completing arguments,the Judge awarded death to the accused Hassan and imposed Rs.800,000 fine as compensation, while released Saleem after giving him the benefit of doubt.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon
How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Malaysia PMs eye enhanced cooperation ahead of talks today2 hours ago
-
Health Department accelerates dengue control efforts10 hours ago
-
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft11 hours ago
-
Minister Dharejo chairs meeting to review steps taken for industrial development11 hours ago
-
Govt to expand family planning services11 hours ago
-
International Day of Non-Violence observed11 hours ago
-
Discussion being made with political party leader for constitutional amendment: Senator11 hours ago
-
Avoiding dengue requires collective effort leaving jurisdiction issue aside: Commissioner11 hours ago
-
Gov’t paves path for economic development: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shei ..11 hours ago
-
Pakistan reports two new polio cases11 hours ago
-
150 FDE Schools started AI, Computer Classes11 hours ago
-
Dr Zakir Naik arrives in Karachi, accorded warm welcome at Governor House11 hours ago