Court Awarded Death Penalty To Murderer

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Court awarded death penalty to Murderer

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Additional District & Sessions Judge on Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in murder case.

According to prosecution, on Jan 8th,2022, Hassan Ali with the abetment of his brother Saleem r/o Laxiaan had shot dead Tajamal Abbas over developing illicit relations with their sister.

After completing arguments,the Judge awarded death to the accused Hassan and imposed Rs.800,000 fine as compensation, while released Saleem after giving him the benefit of doubt.

