Court awarded death plenty to two accuse

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Additional & session judge Shah Purr, Chaudhary Naveed Akhtar on Friday while deciding a murder case has sentenced two murderers to death after getting solid evidences against them.

According to prosecution, Amir and Waris r/o Gujranwala village had killed Rana Tasawar Hargan of same locality on some domestic issues one year ago.

Court awarded Amir and Waris death sentence.