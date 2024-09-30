Open Menu

Court Awarded Life Imprisonment To Killer

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The District and Session Court on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh after being found guilty of murdering his friend in Attock.

According to the case, in 2023, Muhammad Hamad killed his friend Safar Khan within the limits of the Attock police station due to a grudge on the car key.

The Attock police conducted a thorough investigation and presented solid evidence in court, leading to the conviction of Muhammad Hamad, son of Muhammad Fayyaz Sukna Shadi Khan a resident of Tehsil Hazro.

The Sessions Judge of Attock, Muhammad Zafar Iqbal sentenced of life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh to the convicted murderer.

