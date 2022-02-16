Court awarded life imprisonment to two drug dealers

The Additional and Sessions Judge Saadat Hussain Malik on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to two accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Saadat Hussain Malik on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to two accused in a drug smuggling case.

Mansoor Ahmed and Muhammad Jameel were found guilty of possessing 14 kg of opium and seven kilograms of hashish.

They were arrested by Gujjar Khan Police, and a case was registered against them in 2020.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on the convicts collectively besides giving an imprisonment sentence.