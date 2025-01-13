Court awarded nine year jail to drug dealer

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Session court Jouharabad on Monday awarded nine years jail and a fine to a drug pushers after having solid evidences regarding drug supplying against the accuse.

According to procesicution,accuse Zabehullah r/o Noshera was caught red handed by Noshera police with huge quantity of drugs in 2024.

The honorable judge after completion of argues awarded nine years jail after imposing fine of Rs.80,000 to him.