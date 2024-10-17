Court awarded six years jail to official

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Special Judge Anti- Corruption Sargodha Shehzad Hussain Bhatti on Thursday

awarded six years jail to an official involved in a corruption case.

According to the prosecution, Shahid Parwaiz had launched an application against

Muhammad Nisar, Assistant Enforcement Inspector District Council Sargodha, alleging

that Nisar had demanded one lakh rupees for approving Firdous Market map.

On receiving the application, the regional director Anti Corruption had ordered circle officer

Sargodha region Muhammad Akram to look into the matter who caught the accuse

with bribe and sent the challans to court.

The court, after having solid evidences, sentenced six years jail and imposed a fine of 2 lakh

rupees to the court.