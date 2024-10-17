Open Menu

Court Awarded Six Years Jail To Official

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Court awarded six years jail to official

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Special Judge Anti- Corruption Sargodha Shehzad Hussain Bhatti on Thursday

awarded six years jail to an official involved in a corruption case.

According to the prosecution, Shahid Parwaiz had launched an application against

Muhammad Nisar, Assistant Enforcement Inspector District Council Sargodha, alleging

that Nisar had demanded one lakh rupees for approving Firdous Market map.

On receiving the application, the regional director Anti Corruption had ordered circle officer

Sargodha region Muhammad Akram to look into the matter who caught the accuse

with bribe and sent the challans to court.

The court, after having solid evidences, sentenced six years jail and imposed a fine of 2 lakh

rupees to the court.

Related Topics

Corruption Jail Fine Sargodha Circle Market Court

Recent Stories

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

38 minutes ago
 Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

55 minutes ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

1 hour ago
 Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

3 hours ago
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

15 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

15 hours ago
 Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full sup ..

Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan