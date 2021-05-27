UrduPoint.com
Court Awards 10-year Imprisonment In A Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

Court awards 10-year imprisonment in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :A District and Session court on Thursday sentenced 10 years and one-month imprisonment to an accused involved in the killing of his father-in-law over a family dispute.

According to details, the accused Rashid Minhas had killed the victim Haroon Rashid in the area of Kalarsyeda Police station in July 2019, over a domestic issue.

Additional District and Session Judge Muzaffar Nawaz Malik while hearing the arguments from both sides pronounced the verdict.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lac on the convict.

More Stories From Pakistan

