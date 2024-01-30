Court Awards 10 Year Imprisonment To Drug Peddler
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 11:51 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) Attock on Tuesday sentenced a drug peddler to 10 year imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 80,000/.
Fatehjang police detained an accused Waqar Ashraf, resident of Hamlet of Ikhlas Pindigheb, under section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997, after finding hashish from his possession on January 9, 2023.
Following the hearing of the defence and prosecution's arguments, the Judge announced the verdict after finding the accused of guilty of crime and imposed fine with imprisonment.
APP/nsi/
