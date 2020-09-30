Court awards 10 year RI in asset beyond means case

An accountability court on Wednesday awarded ten years Rigorous Imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50 million to the former PML-N MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz in a case of assets beyond means

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday awarded ten years Rigorous Imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50 million to the former PML-N MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz in a case of assets beyond means.

Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz was found guilty for owning assets beyond known means of income and was arrested from the courtroom following the court's orders.

The Accountability court Judge Pervez Ismail Joyya pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels.