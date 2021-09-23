Court awards 10 years imprisonment to accused in a rape case

A District and Sessions court on Thursday sentenced one accused to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a kidnapping and rape case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :A District and Sessions court on Thursday sentenced one accused to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a kidnapping and rape case.

The accused Faisal Bilal was found guilty of kidnapping a girl student in September 2019 in the area of the Police station, Ratta Amral.

According to the prosecution, the accused had also raped the victim after kidnapping.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Hakim Khan Bhakar pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution.

The Court sentenced the accused to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 on a charge of rape while the convicted will also have to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 on the charge of kidnapping.