Court Awards 10 Years’ Imprisonment To Drug Peddler
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 10:07 PM
A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded 10 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded 10 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.
According to a police spokesman, the accused, Abdul Saboor, was found guilty of possessing 2,400 grams of hashish and was arrested by the RA Bazaar police in November 2024.
After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defense and prosecution counsels, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 150,000 on the convict.
