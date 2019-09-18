UrduPoint.com
Court awards 12-day physical remand to another accused in Karachi illegal allotments case

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday granted a 12-day physical remand of another accused in illegal allotments of welfare plots in Karachi case interlinked with fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday granted a 12-day physical remand of another accused in illegal allotments of welfare plots in Karachi case interlinked with fake accounts scam.

After his arrest, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced the accused Muhammad Yousaf before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

During the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor prayed the court to grant 14-day physical remand for further investigation in the case.

The judge accepted the NAB request and granted 12-day physical remand of the accused.

Meanwhile, the reference copies had been shared with the accused persons regarding the illegal allotment case on compliance of court orders.

The NAB had nominated a total of nine accused including former administrator Karachi Hussain Syed, Matanat Ali and Younis Qadwai.

However, seven accused including Samiuddin, Syed Khalid Zafar Hashmi, Syed Jameel Ahmed and Abdul Rasheed appeared before the judge to attend the proceeding.

The investigation officer submitted the report regarding absconder Younis Qadwai.

The defense counsel informed the judge that his client Abdul Ghani could not appear as he was in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 25.

