Court Awards 12-year Jail In Drug Smuggling Case

Court awards 12-year jail in drug smuggling case

Additional District & Sessions Judge Wajahat Hassan awarded 12 years and 6 months imprisonment to one accused involved in a drug smuggling case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Wajahat Hassan awarded 12 years and 6 months imprisonment to one accused involved in a drug smuggling case.

According to prosecution on Tuesday,accused Kamran Khan was arrested by Shahpur saddar police last year and recovered 10 kilograms hashish from him.

The police registered case and presented challans in the court.

After hearing the arguments,the learned Judge awarded 12-year and six months imprisonment to culprit Kamran along with fine amounting to Rs 60,000.

