Court awards 12 years’ imprisonment to drug peddler

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Saturday awarded 12 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a Police spokesman, the accused Rizwan Nawaz was found guilty of possessing 2,400 grams of hashish and was arrested by Saddar Beroni police in 2023.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on the convict.