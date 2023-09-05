Open Menu

Court Awards 13 Years Imprisonment In Drugs Case

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Court awards 13 years imprisonment in drugs case

A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded 13 years imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded 13 years imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a Police spokesman, Safeer Ahmad was found guilty of possessing 4,250 grams of hashish and was arrested by Waris Khan police.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on the convict.

