Court awards 14-day physical remand of accused in 'Iqra violence' case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) An important development occurred in the Iqra violence case as the court has awarded the police a 14 days physical remand of the accused. The culprits involved in the case have been sent to jail on physical remand.

According to the details, the accused Rashid Shafiq and his wife Sana, residents of Asghar Mall, had allegedly tortured their 12 year old maid Iqra over a domestic dispute, who was brought in the hospital in a severely injured condition, and later died during the treatment.

The police arrested the accused and the provisions of murder were included in the FIR of attempted murder registered in the incident of the domestic worker's death due to violence under the limits of Bani police station in Rawalpindi.

Later on, police also arrested the third accused, Rubina Bibi who had brought Iqra in hospital in injured condition.

During the court hearing, police produced the accused for grant of physical remand on Thursday. Officials from Bani Police Station presented effective evidence of the violence. The court sent the accused to jail for physical demand for 14 days.

It is worth mentioning that the post-mortem of the deceased was completed and the heirs had taken her body to Sargodha on Wednesday.