Court Awards 14-year Imprisonment In Drug Smuggling Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:54 PM

Court awards 14-year imprisonment in drug smuggling case

A District Court on Wednesday awarded 14-year Imprisonment along with Rs 190,000 fine to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :A District Court on Wednesday awarded 14-year Imprisonment along with Rs 190,000 fine to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

Iftikhar Ahmed was found guilty of possessing 10 kg heroin and was arrested by Wah Cantt police on August 13,2020.

The Additional Session Judge Tahir Abass Sapra pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels.

More Stories From Pakistan

