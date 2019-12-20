Court awards 14-year imprisonment, Rs 67 mln fine & property forfeiture in Modarba case

(@FahadShabbir)

An Accountability Court on Friday awarded 14-year imprisonment, Rs 67 million fine and forfeiture of property of Najam Ud Din and Ghulam Rasool Ayubi in Mudaraba Case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court on Friday awarded 14-year imprisonment, Rs 67 million fine and forfeiture of property of Najam Ud Din and Ghulam Rasool Ayubi in Mudaraba Case.

The accused Najam ud din and Ghulam Rasool Ayubi had been found guilty and all charges against them were proved true.

The accused was arrested by NAB Rawalpindi on the charges of cheating public at large and false promise of investment in Mudaraba' scams, said a press release.

Earlier Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad awarded 10-year imprisonment and Rs.

9 billion fine to Mufti Ehsan-Ul-Haq while his nine other co-accused were imposed Rs.1 billion fine.

That conviction was maximum in history of NAB. The accused Mufti Ehsan ul Haq, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of M/s Fayazi Group of Industries Modarba Case along with 9 other accused have recently been convicted after detailed perusal of solid evidencepresented by NAB Rawalpindi as per law by the Accountably CourtIslamabad.