Court Awards 14-year RI To Terrorist
Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :A Counter Terrorism Court here on Tuesday awarded 14-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) and Rs 10,000 penalty to a terrorist belonging to a banned outfit Lashkar-e-Islam Bara.
The terrorist was arrested on July 07, 2021 during a raid conducted by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Badizai Road near Mian Khan Ghari.
CTD and recovered a hand-grenade and a pistol along with cartridges.
The court based on the investigation and proves awarded 14-year rigorous imprisonment to the terrorist namely Amin Shah under Counter Terrorism Act awarded and Rs 10,000 fine. In case of non-payment of fine additional one month imprisonment would be given to him.